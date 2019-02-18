PepsiCo’s microfilm wins Chinese hearts for 8th consecutive year





The short movie has gained 500 million views and the total number of online interactions reached 23 million. Photo: Courtesy of PepsiCo

The Chinese New Year has always been an important playground for businesses. Before Spring Festival is when Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) promote their brands with a family-oriented strategy. How to stand out in the fierce competition is a serious question for every company who wants to win the hearts of the Chinese consumers.Different from the conventional means of battling price wars in the FMCG market, PepsiCo's promotional strategy is based on a short meaningful film with the assembly of movie stars to advertize its products and brand.During this Chinese New Year, PepsiCo's Bring Happiness Home (BHH) continued to advocate the theme of "family made us, and supported the journey of each one of us," which not only paid tribute to the Chinese astronauts, but also linked one's own family, all families, and the nation together. Statistics showed that the short movie has gained 500 million views and the total number of online interactions reached 23 million. The total readership of relevant topics exceeded 700 million on Sina Weibo, which significantly promoted PepsiCo and its BHH program.The BHH program dates back to the 2012 Spring Festival, when Pepsi released a nine-minute microfilm, which was a 60-second video clip broadcasted on the subway, TV and other media.In the nine-minute commercial microfilm, a father, with the help of a stranger, manages to change the minds of his children who then decide to go home and accompany their father for the Chinese New Year. Six famous actors such as Zhang Guoli and Louis Koo participated in the film. Under the theme of BHH, the film successfully impressed the public with an interesting family-oriented story, calling on the public to spend this special occasion with their family and beloved ones with joy and happiness.Since then, PepisCo has continued to launch new microfilms ahead of each Spring Festival. Within each story, the idea of sending happiness to every family during Spring Festival is embedded. Whether it is family, love, or friendship, there are always elements of happiness and the willingness to share the happiness with loved ones in the film series.In 2016, PepsiCo introduced the Monkey King family in the year of the monkey, which tells the story of Monkey King's performer Zhang Jinlai, who takes a baton from his brother and tries to be the inheritor of monkey opera to bring his happiness home during Spring Festival. Based on Zhang's real life story, the Monkey King has touched the hearts of many generations. As a result, it gained a huge amount of public attention.In the past eight years, PepsiCo's microfilms have passed on happiness before each Chinese New Year and provide relatively touching stories that viewers don't want to miss. In addition, the film series has never failed to surprise audiences with its participants and keeps them wondering who will be next to bring them happiness each year.