When eight seconds feels like an eternity: try bull riding in Texas

Anyone who doubts that some seconds last a lot longer than others should try riding a bull at the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in El Paso.



As in all great rodeo classics, the rider has to hang on with just one hand as the bull bucks and kicks.



Some 25 contestants tried their luck and skill Saturday night in El Paso: the challenge was to ride a bull for at least eight seconds without getting thrown and without touching it with their free hand.



The Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour is named after a four time world bull riding champion, who is retired.



The competition carries a $30,000 prize and cowboys come from around the world come to participate.



For instance, Ben Jones, who injured his face during the event, is from Australia.



The rider grips a leather handle attached to a flat braided rope cinched around the bull. The bulls can weigh a ton.



