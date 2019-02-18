In first such case, Chinese police arrest hacker for selling tracking app to debt collectors

Photo: IC





Chinese police have cracked the country's first case where a hacker was arrested for selling a self-developed tracking app to shady debt-collecting companies.Police in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province arrested a 30-year-old man surnamed Wu, who made an app called "App Detective" that can break into an individual's instant message database and steal the location information of the user. Wu sold the app mainly to debt-collectors who used it to track a debtor's whereabouts, according to a report by China National Radio (CNR).Unsatisfied with the accuracy of other illegal tracking apps, Wu, a computer engineering graduate, even managed to improve his app to a margin of error of 20 to 50 meters, said the CNR report.After a debtor reported to Nanjing police that his location was being disclosed to a debt-collecting company, officers launched an investigation and finally arrested Wu in March of 2018 in Haidong of Northwest China's Qinghai Province.Police said "App Detective" had some 4,000 registered users who paid as little as 1 yuan ($0.15) to get a person's static location and 10 yuan to track the person's movements. The app generated total revenue of over 400,000 yuan.These apps are "rampant on the internet and are a threat to everyone's privacy and safety," said Qin An, head of the Beijing-based Institute of China Cyberspace Strategy.Methods of infringing on people's privacy are advancing, which requires a system to detect their use rather than waiting for a victim to call the police, Qin told the Global Times on Monday.Qin also noted that chat apps should be responsible for protecting the information that users authorize them to collect.Wu has been transferred for prosecution for allegedly providing programs that can hack computer systems. Two other people, who frequently used Wu's app to obtain people's locations, were waiting for prosecution on charges of infringing on citizens' personal information.