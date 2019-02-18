UK recycling overhaul to see plastic makers pay

Britain set out plans to overhaul its recycling system on Monday, including making plastic packaging producers pay the full cost of dealing with their waste and introducing a deposit return scheme for cans and bottles.



The plans, which also aim to make household rubbish ­collections more consistent around the country, were introduced by Environment Secretary Michael Gove and will go out for consultation for three months.



The tax will be payable by producers who fail to use enough recycled material.



At present, producers pay only around 10 percent of the cost of dealing with plastic packaging waste, the environment ministry said.



Under an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system, the industry will pay higher fees if its packaging is harder to reuse or recycle.



EPR for packaging will raise between 800 million and 1 billion pounds ($1-1.3 billion) a year for recycling and disposal, the ministry said.



Government will seek views on two options for how a deposit return scheme might work for cans and glass or plastic bottles, it added.



The first would target a large amount of drinks on the ­market, irrespective of ­container size. The second, known as the "­on-the-go" model, would concern smaller container sizes - those most often sold for consumption outside the home.





