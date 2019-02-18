Yemen government, rebels agree deal on first pullback: UN

Yemen's government and Houthi rebels have agreed on the first phase of a pullback of ­forces from the key city of Hodeida, in a deal the United Nations described Sunday as important progress.



The redeployment from Hodeida is a critical part of a cease-fire deal reached in December 2018 in Sweden that calls on the government and Houthis to move forces away from ports and parts of city.



The fragile truce deal marks the first step toward ending a devastating war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.



Following two days of talks in Hodeida city, the government and Houthis finalized a deal on the first phase of the pullback and also agreed in principle on the second phase, a UN statement said Sunday.



The talks were led by Danish General Michael Lollesgaard as chair of a redeployment coordination committee (RCC) that includes the government and the Houthis.



"After lengthy but constructive discussions facilitated by the RCC Chair, the parties reached an agreement on Phase 1 of the mutual redeployment of forces," said the UN statement.



Both sides made "important progress on planning for the redeployment of forces" but no date was given to begin the ­demilitarization.



"The parties also agreed, in principle, on Phase 2 of the mutual redeployment, pending additional consultations within their respective leadership."



The first phase provides for a pullback from the ports of Hodeida, Saleef, Ras Isa and from parts of the city where there are humanitarian facilities.



Under the Stockholm agreement, the pullback was supposed to have taken place two weeks after the cease-fire went into force on December 18, but that deadline was missed.



The UN is hoping that a de-escalation in Hodeida will allow desperately needed food and medical aid to reach millions in need in Yemen.



The Red Sea port is the entry point for the bulk of imported goods and relief aid to Yemen, which the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.



A new round is planned within a week to finalize details on the second phase of redeployment, the UN said.





