NBA star Lillard sends New Year regards to fans with ‘incredible’ Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/18 20:06:18



Photo: Courtesy of Brilliance Sports



Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers contributed 18 points to Team LeBron's 178-164 win over Team Giannis at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, helping them overcome a 20-point deficit."I know it is the All-Star Game but we had to make them work a bit more," Lillard said after the game held in Charlotte, North Carolina.As China celebrates the lunar new year, the North American basketball governing body is trying to woo more fans to watch such games, with Lillard among three NBA stars promoting the league's Chinese New Year campaign."It's my honor to help celebrate the game globally, especially with the millions of passionate fans in China," Lillard said."I am glad I got to learn how to wish fans in China a happy Chinese New Year in their own language."A video featuring the Blazers star speaking Chinese posted on his Twitter account on Sunday had more than 300,000 views and had 560 likes as of press time."Instructor Li's Chinese is incredible," Chinese fan @guojiaqi posted, referring to Lillard's Chinese nickname.Lillard also promoted a popular Chinese beverage during the NBA All-Star Weekend.During a promotional event for the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival , Lillard tried to make sweet tangyuan dumplings, before showing off his paper-­cutting skills with the word "chun," or spring.