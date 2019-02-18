US blocks NK air traffic revival ahead of summit

The US has blocked efforts by a UN agency to improve civil aviation in North Korea
at a time when Pyongyang is trying to reopen part of its airspace to foreign flights, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The US move is part of a negotiating tactic to maintain sanctions pressure on North Korea, one of the sources said, ahead of a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
in Vietnam in late February.
Washington is seeking concrete commitments from Pyongyang at the summit to abandon its nuclear and missile programs.
The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with 192 member countries, has been working with Pyongyang to open a new air route that would pass through North and South Korean airspace.
Airlines currently take indirect routines to avoid North Korea due to the threat of unannounced missile launches.
If the space was deemed safe, international airlines could save fuel and time on some routes between Asia and Europe and North America, and North Korea could begin reviving its own commercial aviation industry.
The cash-strapped country has a population of more than 25 million but its economy has been squeezed by a series of sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Montreal-based ICAO was prepared to help improve North Korea's aviation system by leading training sessions between its military and civil aviation staff, two sources said.