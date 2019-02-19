Lantern Festival lights up sales of glutinous rice dumplings in China

People line up for glutinous rice dumplings at a store in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: VCG
The sales of glutinous rice dumplings soared before the Lantern Festival
, which fell on Tuesday, according to a report released by JD.com on Monday. The report also showed that sales of glutinous rice dumplings, known as yuanxiao in northern China, increased 520 percent from February 1 to Sunday compared with the same period in January. The sweets, called tangyuan in southern China, saw an increase of 240 percent in sales.
Keyword searches for "Lantern festival" also increased significantly, reaching 13 times the volume of the same period last month.
Figures released by Alibaba also showed that as of Monday, sales volume of tangyuan on Tmall owned by Alibaba Group saw a 117 percent year-on-year increase.
The provinces and cities with the largest sales volumes were East China's Zhejiang Province, East China's Jiangsu Province, Shanghai, South China's Guangdong Province and Beijing.Newspaper headline: Lantern Festival lights up sales of glutinous rice dumplings