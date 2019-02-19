Foreign investors can now offer elderly care services in China as policymakers strive to tackle aging problem

A young female caretaker attends to an old lady at an elder care facility in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Friday. Photo: VCG

According to Qin, foreign companies including Japan's Medical Care Service Company and the UK's Care Visions have shown great interest in establishing elderly care services in China and some have actually done so.

."



Chen added that support policies from the government, such as those governing taxes, resources and land, could be provided to foreign investors so that they could make a profit and stay in China to help develop the country's elderly care industry. "As the government is opening up the services industry, foreign companies could introduce their well-established management and operational experience to China, while investing in the country's elderly care industry