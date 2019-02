Vietnamese children perform before portraits of the late North Korean leader, Kim Il Sung (left) and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh (right) at the Vietnam-North Korea Friendship Kindergarten in Hanoi on Tuesday. Wearing traditional hanbok dress, the children of Hanoi's only North Korean-founded kindergarten sing Korean songs and recite Korean vocabulary - skills they hope to show off to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when he visits Vietnam next week. Photo: AFP