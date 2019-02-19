Friendly gesture





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif shake hands during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Tuesday. Wang said that China and Iran have thousands-year-long civilizations so they can handle the temporary challenge with strategic patience. Zarif said Iran will participate in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and Iran welcomes China's participation in Middle East issues including those of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. They also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear deal. Photo: AFP