China, Zambian enterprises urged to forge strong partnerships

Entrepreneurs in China and Zambia should forge strong partnerships that will result in a win-win situation for all parties, an industry body said on Tuesday.



Forming strong partnerships will go a long way in building capacity in Zambian enterprises and eventually contribute to the growth of the southern African nation's economy.



Nelson Musonda, president of the Chililabombwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry said local business bodies should lead the way and encourage their members to participate at business forums in China in order to forge strong partnerships.



"Increased partnerships with Chinese entrepreneurs as well as attending the Chinese business expos, is the way to go for Zambian business groups if they are to build on their capacity to do business," he said.



According to him, building strong partnerships with Chinese enterprises will help Zambian businesses in acquiring technology transfer and skills development.



He added that Zambia was endowed with abundant raw materials which could be exploited through strong partnerships with Chinese enterprises.

