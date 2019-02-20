China unveils guidelines on prioritizing agricultural, rural development

Chinese central authorities on Tuesday made public a raft of guidelines to prioritize the development of agriculture and rural areas, and seek progress in work relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people.



This year and the next will mark a decisive period for completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and quite a few tough tasks must be fulfilled in the fields relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people, said a document jointly released by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council.



Unswerving efforts must be made to ensure that addressing the issues relating to agriculture, rural areas and rural people enjoy a central place on the work agenda of the CPC, the document said.



The country should consolidate the sound momentum for agricultural and rural development, capitalize on the role of agriculture, rural areas and rural people as the ballast stone, and win the upper hand in effectively handling risks and challenges, it added.

