Shenzhen to pilot 5G commercial use in 2019

South China's technological powerhouse Shenzhen will launch pilot project for 5G commercial use in 2019, local authorities have said.



Shenzhen will install 1,955 5G base stations this year, according to the city's bureau of industry and information technology.



The city is speeding up construction of next-generation information infrastructure and deployment of the Internet of Things and smart and connected vehicles.



Chinese cities are adopting the 5G network to meet public demand.



In late January, the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China's Guangdong Province launched a 5G base station. An indoor 5G network will be installed in the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station by the end of this year.

