China's top legislator holds talks with Iran's parliament speaker

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks with visiting Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, calling for stronger cooperation to boost ties.
Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, urged the two sides to take a strategic and long-term view in bilateral ties, constantly deepen political mutual trust, strengthen communication and coordination, and provide mutual support on issues concerning each others' core interests.
He also called for more anti-terrorism security cooperation and more mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative.
Despite profound changes in the international situation and increasing instabilities and uncertainties, China's position in safeguarding the Iranian nuclear deal has not changed, neither has its commitment to developing China-Iran relations, Li said.
During Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Iran in 2016, the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, ushering in a new chapter in bilateral ties, said Li.
Hailing the smooth progress in all-round cooperation in recent years, Li said that exchanges between the countries' legislative institutions are an important component in the comprehensive strategic partnership.
"The NPC is willing to carry out friendly exchanges with Iranian parliament at different levels and in different forms, strengthen communication on experiences in legislation, supervision, and state governance, so as to provide sound legal guarantee for the two countries' mutually beneficial cooperation," he said.
Larijani said the ancient trade routes of the Silk Road
witnessed the long history of exchanges between the two countries, and the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping gives new meanings to the Silk Road.
He said the Iranian side highly values and actively participates in the Belt and Road Initiative. The Iranian Parliament would like to carry out more exchanges with the NPC and support mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.