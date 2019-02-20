DPRK premier attends Lunar New Year reception at Chinese embassy in Pyongyang

Premier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Pong Ju attended a Chinese New Year celebration at the Chinese embassy here on Tuesday.



Pak is also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of DPRK.



At the reception, Chinese ambassador to the DPRK Li Jinjun extended his warm welcome to Pak and other DPRK friends.



He said the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK was forged and cultivated by generations of leaders of both countries.



Li said the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un's first visit to China in March last year has opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral relations. He added that in the following 10 months the top leaders of the two countries met four times, helping to guide the development of China-DPRK relations.



This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the DPRK, noted Li, saying that China is willing to work with the DPRK to bolster the China-DPRK friendship and maintain high-level exchanges.



"We will strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and jointly write a new chapter for bilateral relations," added the Chinese envoy.



Pak and Vice Foreign Minister Ri Kil Song, who also attended the reception, said this year will be one of special importance for the two countries, adding that Kim's visit to Beijing at the beginning of this year has further deepened the friendship between the top leaders of both countries.



The DPRK will work with China to further promote the development of bilateral ties this year, Pak said.

