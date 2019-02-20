Pic story: train attendant works during Spring Festival travel rush

Liu Manhua helps a senior passenger walk on a train, Feb. 13, 2019. Working as train attendant, Liu has missed the Lunar New Year's Eve family reunion dinner for many years due to the busy work schedule during the Spring Festival travel rush. After having the quick dinner she goes back to work on the train plying between central China's Changsha and Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Junwei)

Liu Manhua cleans a mirror on a train, Feb. 13, 2019. Working as train attendant, Liu has missed the Lunar New Year's Eve family reunion dinner for many years due to the busy work schedule during the Spring Festival travel rush. After having the quick dinner she goes back to work on the train plying between central China's Changsha and Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Junwei)

Liu Manhua (1st R) adjusts window decoration on a train on Feb. 13, 2019. Working as train attendant, Liu has missed the Lunar New Year's Eve family reunion dinner for many years due to the busy work schedule during the Spring Festival travel rush. After having the quick dinner she goes back to work on the train plying between central China's Changsha and Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Junwei)

Liu Manhua (L) has reunion dinner with her family members at home in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 12, 2019, eight days after the Spring Festival eve. Working as train attendant, Liu has missed the Lunar New Year's Eve family reunion dinner for many years due to the busy work schedule during the Spring Festival travel rush. After having the quick dinner she goes back to work on the train plying between Changsha and Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Junwei)