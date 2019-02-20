Production center for facsimile oil painting now focuses on original creations in Shenzhen

Painter Zhao Xiaoyong is seen at his workshop in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2019. Zhao Xiaoyong began to learn oil painting in 1996. Half of his works are imitations of paintings by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh while the other half are his own creations. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019 shows a corner of the Dafen Village in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, shows Dafen Art Museum in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors try out oil painting in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2019. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People visit the Taiyangshan Art Center in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 10, 2019. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A painter copies a painting in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2019. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2019 shows traditional residential houses at the Taiyangshan Art Center in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A painter creates an original painting in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2019. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2019 shows the Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A painter creates a painting for customer in Dafen Village of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 11, 2019. After 30 years' development, Dafen Village, a production center used to be famous for oil painting facsimile industry, has now gathered some 300 painters who have focused on the creation of original oil paintings. The numbers of original artworks there have accounted for 20 to 30 percent of the total production. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)