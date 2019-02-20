Lanterns covered by snow in Beijing on occasion of Chinese Lantern Festival

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows red lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People view lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A man takes photos of lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People view lanterns covered by snow along the Dashilar street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)