Lanterns covered by snow in Beijing on occasion of Chinese Lantern Festival

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/20 10:49:56

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows red lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)


 

People view lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)


 

A man takes photos of lanterns covered by snow along the Qianmen street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)


 

People view lanterns covered by snow along the Dashilar street in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese Lantern Festival. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
