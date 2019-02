Scenery of cole flowers in Luoping County, China's Yunnan

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows cole flowers basked in dawn in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

A visitor tours among cole flowers in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows cole flowers fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows cole flowers basked in dawn in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

People view cole flowers in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

People tour among cole flowers fields in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows cole flowers basked in dawn in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

Visitors pose for photo in front of cole flowers in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

People take photos of cole flowers in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

People take photos of cole flowers in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)