Artists bring traditional performance to promote tourism in India

Traditional dancers perform during an event to promote tourism in the southern state of Kerala in Kolkata, India, Feb. 19, 2019. Kerala is tourism-ready after the devastated floods in August 2018 due to worst rains in a century. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

