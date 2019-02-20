Artists bring traditional performance to promote tourism in India

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/20 11:29:21

Traditional dancers perform during an event to promote tourism in the southern state of Kerala in Kolkata, India, Feb. 19, 2019. Kerala is tourism-ready after the devastated floods in August 2018 due to worst rains in a century. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

Artists perform traditional martial art during an event to promote tourism in the southern state of Kerala in Kolkata, India, Feb. 19, 2019. Kerala is tourism-ready after the devastated floods in August 2018 due to worst rains in a century. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)


 

