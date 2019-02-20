Saudi Prince arrives in Delhi for two-day state visit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Prince at the Delhi airport.



According to the itinerary, the visiting Prince would be accorded a ceremonial welcome on Wednesday morning at the President's House, after which Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on him.



Subsequently, he will meet PM Modi and hold delegation level talks and meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.



