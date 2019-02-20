Children receive treatment at malnutrition care center in Sanaa, Yemen

A child lies in bed while receiving treatment at a malnutrition care center in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 19, 2019. According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 14.3 million Yemeni people are classified as being in acute need, with around 3.2 million requiring treatment for acute malnutrition; that includes two million children under-five. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A child cries while receiving treatment at a malnutrition care center in Sanaa, Yemen, Feb. 19, 2019. According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 14.3 million Yemeni people are classified as being in acute need, with around 3.2 million requiring treatment for acute malnutrition; that includes two million children under-five. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

