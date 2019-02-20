DPRK premier attends Lunar New Year reception at Chinese embassy in Pyongyang

Premier of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Pak Pong Ju(1st, R) views a photo exhibition at the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang, the DPRK, Feb. 19, 2019. Pak Pong Ju, also a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of DPRK, attended a Chinese New Year celebration at the Chinese embassy here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Cheng Dayu)
