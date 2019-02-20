Polar bears play with a tire collar at Haichang ocean park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival. Two polar bears named "Yatou" and "Pizu" on Tuesday celebrated the festival by enjoying exclusive "sweet dumplings" made by breeders. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Polar bears feed on exclusive "sweet dumplings", made of ice puddings stuffed with fish, fruit and vegetable mashes, at Haichang ocean park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival. Two polar bears named "Yatou" and "Pizu" on Tuesday celebrated the festival by enjoying exclusive "sweet dumplings" made by breeders. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A polar bear plunges into water at Haichang ocean park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival. Two polar bears named "Yatou" and "Pizu" on Tuesday celebrated the festival by enjoying exclusive "sweet dumplings" made by breeders. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A polar bear catches fish at Haichang ocean park in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 19, 2019, on the occasion of the Chinese traditional Lantern Festival. Two polar bears named "Yatou" and "Pizu" on Tuesday celebrated the festival by enjoying exclusive "sweet dumplings" made by breeders. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

