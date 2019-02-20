Venezuela launches int'l solidarity campaign amid US intervention threats

Venezuela's Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas on Tuesday launched an international solidarity campaign with Venezuela in the country's capital Caracas, in response to intervention threats from the US government.



The call is aimed at the expression of artists of the world in favor of peace and under the slogan "Trump hands off Venezuela."



Villegas called on artists from all over the world to "generate and disseminate content in solidarity with Venezuela, for peace in the Americas, against intervention and war."



The official urged the use of social media networks to share songs, poems and graphic expressions of support for Venezuela in the face of interference.



He also referred to the concert being organized in the Colombian border city of Cucuta as an attempt to "varnish with culture the shameful act of war," saying it is intended to put pressure on the Venezuelan government so that "humanitarian aid" sent by the United States can enter Venezuela.



"That varnish should be responded to by the entire planet, not just in Cucuta or in Tachira (Venezuelan border state), but in all corners of the planet," Villegas said.



The concert in Cucuta, a city fewer than 20 km from the border, is scheduled for Feb. 23 in the context of other demonstrations organized by the Venezuelan opposition in the country.



The Venezuelan government is also promoting on its side of the border a cultural and musical activity on Feb. 22-23.



The border crossing has turned into a potential flashpoint as the Venezuelan opposition, with the support of Washington, steps up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's government to renounce power.



Despite the government's blockade, the United States and Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself "interim president" on Jan. 23, attempted to bring the aid into Venezuela via Cucuta by land. The operation was seen by Maduro as a way for the United States to invade the oil-rich country.



Villegas also referred to the statements made on Monday by US President Donald Trump on Venezuela.



He accused Trump of wanting to impose on the world a singular thinking of capitalism, and warned that "the multipolar world demands tolerance and respect for differences."



"War will only bring pain and suffering to our people, so the call is to unite ... around the slogan of defense of Venezuelan sovereignty, life and peace," Villegas said.



On Monday, Trump said the United States is seeking a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela "but all options are open."



During the launch of the international solidarity campaign, Villegas was accompanied by several well-known Venezuelan artists.

