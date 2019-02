Foreign ministers of #China, #Russia and #India will meet in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province on February 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. (file photo)

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/2/20 18:53:04

Foreign ministers of #China, #Russia and #India will meet in Wuzhen, East China's Zhejiang Province on February 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. (file photo)