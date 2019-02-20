Judges teach de-extremism regulation to residents in Xinjiang's Moyu county





Several judges have been dispatched to Moyu county in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where a deadly terrorist attack occurred in 2016, to teach local residents and students the regional's de-extremism regulation.Several judges from the People's Court at Xinhe county, Aksu Prefecture held lessons on the law for students and parents in a local middle school in Moyu county on January 16, according to a Legal Daily report on Tuesday.Besides de-extremism regulation, they also instructed villagers about the core content of other two laws - Law on Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency and Road Traffic Safety Law.Nine judges from the High People's Court of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region also visited a village in Moyu county on January 15 and held a legal workshop.The judges interpret legal knowledge by explaining specific legal cases such as cracking down on gangs and evil forces.A villager who attended the law lesson told the Legal Daily that "the judges made the cases very clear. I plan to hold a family meeting when I go back and tell my family about it."In a bid to promote national unity, the High People's Court of Xinjiang also dispatched 448 police officers in the past months to Moyu county to interpret national policies and help villagers set production plans. They returned to Urumqi on Saturday, the People's Court Daily reported on Sunday.An official who previously worked in Hotan told the Global Times on Wednesday that villagers in Moyu county, under the administration of Hotan, can receive knowledge on national policies and laws via various channels such as television programs, or by talking to local officials stationed in the villages."Such activities aim to foster villagers' sense of nation and law," the official noted.To strengthen the management of grass-roots level Party organizations and push forward the poverty alleviation work in villages, the Xinjiang regional government has deployed more than 43,700 officials in five waves to 1,000 villages.On 2016 December 28, terrorists stormed Moyu government compound and detonated self-made bombs, killing an official and a security guard. Three attackers were shot dead, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Xinjiang has introduced China's first local regulation to curb extremism in 2017. It clarifies major acts of extremism, proposes detailed measures to prevent, contain and purge them, and identifies responsibilities of government departments and the public.There have been no violent terrorist incidents in Xinjiang for more than 25 months, and security situation has greatly improved.