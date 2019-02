Poverty rate declines

The number of rural people living in poverty as defined by Chinese standards fell to 16.6 million by the end of 2018 from 98.99 million at the end of 2012, Ou Qingping, deputy director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development, told a media briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.



That decline means the poverty rate fell to 1.7 percent from 10.2 percent during the period.