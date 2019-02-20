Open attitude to overseas investors will lift China’s satellite sector: expert

A space science exhibition in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday Photo: VCG

"China has always been open to the world in the commercial aerospace field, because it accords with our reform and opening-up strategy."





Huang noted that the country had welcomed foreign investment in commercial satellite manufacturing since 1995 and helped Brazil and Venezuela develop satellites.





However, given security concerns, Huang said it is hard for China to open up the commercial rocket market, although a great number of commercial rocket start-ups are rushing to send more rockets into space.





Beijing-based microsatellite company Spacety bought satellite components from Danish space company GomSpace in 2016 and takes international cooperation seriously, according to Yang Feng, CEO of Spacety.





"I think it is a good thing if foreign capital can enter China's space market, because aerospace is a global business and international cooperation should be enhanced," Yang told the Global Times on Wednesday.





He added he will treat domestic and foreign investors equally, while weighing the benefits that foreign capital brings to the company.





"China's microsatellite commercialization has a gap with that of the US but the gap is narrowing. With the support of our government in terms of policy, and Chinese people's hard work, I believe the industry will have big market and make fast progress," Yang added.