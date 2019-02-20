Beijing welcomes Muslim autonomy law

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

China welcomed the ratification of the new expanded Muslim autonomy law in the Philippines, which marks an important step toward the country's peace process, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, told a Wednesday regular news briefing that the successful passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) shows that the Philippines has taken an important step in its national peace and reconciliation process under the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.The remarks came after a majority in the southern Philippines voted for the law in a plebiscite weeks earlier, which would allow the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a larger autonomous region with more autonomy, to replace the old Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), for the local Muslim minority.BOL is viewed as a successful product of the peace agreement between the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), to end decades of conflict.Reuters reported that the conflict has kept these parts of Mindanao among the poorest regions in Asia. They also face high terrorist risks and instability.Li Kaisheng, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the new law will exert a positive influence on the Philippines' peace process as it helps resolve the long existing divergence between the local Muslim community and the central government. "It [the law] could also prevent the spread of terrorism from the grass roots," Li told the Global Times.MILF Chairman Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim said in an interview that "a vote for the BOL is a vote for peace, a vote for justice that will be experienced not just by the Bangsamoro people but also by many," Manila Bulletin reported.Ebrahim also stressed in the previous interview that extremist groups may take advantage if the BOL would not be passed.Many Filipinos and local organizations also hailed the peaceful effort to address the region's long-standing issue.But the work is not an easy task. A twin bomb attack at a Catholic church took place only days after Muslims voted "yes" in the referendum, which killed at least 20 people. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.Li said that the terror attack doesn't mean that the BOL won't be useful. "The BOL is meant to unite the government with Muslim communities that once held divergent views, not terrorists. After the BOL takes effect, the government can concentrate its energy on fighting terrorism."Local news agency GMA reported on Wednesday that the plebiscite results showed the BARMM will be composed of the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as well as Marawi City, Lamitan City and Cotabato City, and 63 villages in North Cotabato.Under the new law, the region could enjoy rights, including expanded land and water jurisdiction, fiscal autonomy and an increased share in national government resources, the report said.