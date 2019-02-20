China eyes positive outcome at US-NK summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)
China expressed its support for direct talks between North Korea and the United States on Wednesday, as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said China expects a positive outcome from the upcoming summit of the two countries.
"Direct contact between DPRK and the US is the key to resolving the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula
," Geng told a daily news briefing on Wednesday in Beijing, using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We have also consistently supported the DPRK and the US in solving problems through dialogue and consultations."North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
will meet US President Donald Trump on February 27 and 28 in Hanoi, Vietnam, their second summit in a year after a historic one in Singapore in June last year.
Relations between North Korea and the US thawed rapidly since the beginning of 2018 as Kim vowed to denuclearize.
"We hope and support the DPRK and the US to further demonstrate sincerity and positive interaction," Geng said.
"We look forward to the successful meeting between the DPRK and US leaders to achieve positive results, and inject new impetus to promote the denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula."
China will also continue to make its own efforts and contributions to achieve that goal, Geng noted.
North Korea remains under sanctions from the US and the United Nations, as has called for an adjustment and easing of sanctions after dismantling its nuclear facilities.