Workers make thermal batteries at a facility of private defense contractor Shenyang Junwei Xinneng Technology Co in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday. Shenyang Junwei is one of a growing number of private companies tapping into the defense industry, as China continues to encourage military-civilian integration. The company has forecast revenue of 60 million yuan ($8.92 million) just for the first half of 2019. Photo: VCG