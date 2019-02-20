China takes step forward in 5G deployment

Photo: VCG
China moved a step forward in commercializing the next generation of wireless technology. The top watchdog of the telecoms industry urged on Wednesday an enhancement of spectrum resource management.
To increase efficiency in using spectrum resources for 5G, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT) will come up with more measures to commercialize 5G technology such as unveiling requirements for 5G base stations in low- and mid-band frequencies and coordination of base stations. Meanwhile, the authority will release guidelines for the use of millimeter waves for 5G.
China is expected to see good commercial use of 5G in mid-2019, within which connected vehicles will be a major scenario to explore, the MIIT said in a press conference in late January. Allocation of 5G spectrum will save costs for carriers, compared with spectrum auctions in other countries, and also help speed up the build-out of 5G networks.
Millimeter waves are one of the most important spectrum resources in 5G deployment, which could increase wireless capacity and be used in scenarios such as central business districts, said an industry representative who preferred not to be identified.
"Once the MIIT releases details for millimeter wave systems for 5G, it will surely boost the overall industry," he said.
5G is coming to China. EY predicted in June 2018 that 5G connections in the country are expected to represent more than 40 percent of those globally by 2025.