Chinese students in rental disputes in Australia

Chinese graduates are pictured during the Commencement ceremony of the 262nd Academic Year of Columbia University in New York, the United States on May 18, 2016. More than 15,000 graduates range in age from 18 to 82, including some 1800 international students from more than 100 countries participated in the ceremony here on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese students said they will file a lawsuit against the founder of an Australian rental agent over rental contracts for years even if the company has closed.A student involved in the issue surnamed Yang told the Global Times that "the company has not refunded my deposit and charged some unnecessary cleaning fees of about A$2,800 ($2,000) for about three months."Yang said she was consulting some lawyers and would probably file a lawsuit against the company's founder.The company, Global Education Advisory and Property Services, founded by Ashleigh Howe had closed down, Sydney Today reported.Yang is one of at least 182 students who claimed to have not received their refund deposit and who were charged additional cleaning services by the company which, according to local attorneys, were illegal."The dispute has lasted for seven years," a doctoral candidate Chinese student David (pseudonym) in Sydney told the Global Times on Wednesday."I hope that new students from China will not be fooled by this intermediary," he said.However, the company in August 2018 denied any accusation from tenant students about contracts in a letter sent to the Sydney Today.The newspaper reported that at least three appeals against the company were upheld since 2018.Ashleigh failed to reply to Global Times questions as of press time.