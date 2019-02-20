Int'l Defense Exhibition and Conference held in Abu Dhabi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/20 23:30:38

Aircrafts of the Al Fursan aerobatics demonstration team perform during an air show at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Mohamad Badreddine)


 

Posted in: WORLD
