Machinists inspect conditions of high-speed trains in Urumqi, NW China





Photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019 shows machinists carrying out the appearance inspection for bullet trains at the high-speed trains service station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2019. More than 170 machinists work in the service station to inspect the conditions of high-speed trains and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Machinist Chen Xusheng examines the seats inside the carriage of a bullet train at the high-speed trains service station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2019. More than 170 machinists work in the service station to inspect the conditions of high-speed trains and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A bullet train waiting for inspection pulls into the high-speed trains service station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 170 machinists work in the service station to inspect the conditions of high-speed trains and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Machinist Qiu Jisheng reinstalls the riveting screws under the windshield of a bullet train at the high-speed trains service station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2019. More than 170 machinists work in the service station to inspect the conditions of high-speed trains and ensure the safety of passengers. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)