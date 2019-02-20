Northeast China gets first 5G 'Smart Airport'

It's a big week for 5G in China. After China Mobile and Huawei debuted a 5G digital indoor system at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Monday, Shenyang on Tuesday launched the first "Smart Airport" 5G-powered network at an airport in the general aviation base, making it the first airport in Northeast China to have 5G network coverage.



The 5G base station launched at the Shenyang general aviation industrial base in Northeast China's Liaoning Province was built by China Unicom's Shenyang branch, the Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday.



A single 5G base station is able to handle a downlink of at least 20Gbps and an uplink of 10Gbps, around 10 times the speed of the current 4G network, Xinhua reported.



With the 5G network coverage, the Shenyang general aviation industrial base is now able to use drones to transmit 4K HD images back to the airport in real time, according to a report by Liaoning Daily on Wednesday.



With the launch of the "Smart Airport", the service capacity of the Shenyang general aviation industrial base has been further enhanced, and it will serve as an aviation test site to provide technical support for the integrated air traffic control system.



Feng Yang, a representative of Shenyang WooZoom Aviation Service Co said that apart from real-time transmission of HD images, 5G signals can be used for remote low-latency control, which can facilitate other services including aerial photography, transportation, law enforcement and monitoring, according to the Liaoning Daily report.



Apart from Shenyang, Southwest China's Chongqing, has also started 5G network construction with China's three major telecoms operators -- China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom -- according to a report by the Chongqing Daily on Wednesday.



On Monday, China Mobile launched the 5G digital indoor system (DIS) powered by Huawei's technologies at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, making the station the world's first railway hub to install 5G DIS. Deep indoor 5G coverage within the whole station is expected to be achieved by the end of 2019.





