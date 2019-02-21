Iran speaker: No country can damage Iran-China ties
Source:IRNA Published: 2019/2/21 0:12:23
Photo: courtesy of IRNA
No country is able to tarnish Iran-China relations, Iranian Majlis (Parliament) speaker Ali Larijani said.
Larijani made the remarks Wednesday during his visit to China. Appreciating China's hospitality, he said relations between the two countries date back to over 2000 years ago.
Larijani arrives at Beijing Monday night. Some Iranian ministers and senior officials, including Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, Finance Minister Farhad Dejpasand and Governor of Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati are accompanying Larijani in the visit.