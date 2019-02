China, Russia, India FMs to hold meeting in Zhejiang

The 16th meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Russia and India will be held in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Feb. 27, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Wednesday in Beijing.



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting, which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Geng said.