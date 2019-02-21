China expects smooth 2nd DPRK-US summit with positive outcomes

China expects the upcoming second summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States to be held smoothly and achieve positive outcomes, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
"It is China's consistent stance that direct contact and dialogue between the DPRK and the US is key to resolving the Korean Peninsula
issue," spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing, adding that China always supports the DPRK and the US to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiations.
Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed to hold their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27-28.
Geng expressed hope that the summit would inject new impetus to realizing denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula. "China will continue to make its own efforts and contributions to realizing this goal," he added.