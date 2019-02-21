China's top anti-graft agencies investigate 68 centrally-administrated officials

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission investigated 68 centrally-administrated officials in 2018.



Among them, 15 officials have been transferred to judicial organs for suspected crimes, according to a report delivered at the third plenary session of the 19th CCDI of the CPC on Jan. 11. The report was made public on Wednesday.



Since the 19th CPC National Congress, more than 5,000 Party members involved with wrongdoing have surrendered themselves to disciplinary authorities, said the report.

