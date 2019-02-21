Kunming-Bangkok Expressway facilitates flower trade between China and Thailand

Combination photo taken on Feb. 15 (L) and Feb. 16, 2019 shows a flower grower in southwest China's Yunnan Province "sends" a flower to a woman in Bangkok, Thailand. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Hu Chao, Zhang Keren)

(190220) -- BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A worker arranges flowers imported from southwest China's Yunnan Province at a local store in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A flower grower picks fresh flowers at a flower industrial park in Yi autonomous county of Shilin, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 14, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

(190220) -- BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2019 shows flowers imported from southwest China's Yunnan Province in cold storage at a flower store in Bangkok, Thailand, Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

(190220) -- BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A delivery man takes a gift box filled with fresh flowers from southwest China's Yunnan Province at a local market in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Florists bid for fresh flowers at a flower trade center in Dounan, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 12, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Flower growers work at a flower industrial park in Yi autonomous county of Shilin, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 15, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(190220) -- BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A worker arranges flowers imported from southwest China's Yunnan Province at a local store in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

(190220) -- BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A worker carries flowers from southwest China's Yunnan Province to local stores in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 10, 2019. Fresh flowers packed in Kunming of Yunnan will be available for sale at a Bangkok market in less than 40 hours thanks to the Kunming-Bangkok Expressway. The warm climate in Yunnan allows flowers of various kinds to blossom during all seasons. Dounan, as China's largest fresh flower wholesale market, exports more than 500 varieties and 40 categories of flowers to over 50 countries and regions every day, among which 20 to 30 percent are sold to South and Southeast Asian countries. Yunnan has expanded more cooperation with neighboring countries in recent years under China's Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)