"Pohui" festival held in south China's Guangxi

Girls of Miao ethnic group take part in the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 20, 2019. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Dong Shunhui, 71 years old, enjoys performance on the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 20, 2019. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2019 shows people taking part in the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Performers of lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, pose for photos during the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A man performs lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, during the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Participants watch folk performance at the "pohui" festival in Xiangfen Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Feb. 20, 2019. Residents from nearby townships gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the traditional festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)