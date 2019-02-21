China's railways expected to face post-holiday travel peak over next few days

Passengers queue to enter the Wuxi Station in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 20, 2019. China's railways are expected to face the post-holiday travel peak over the next few days when millions of travelers return to their workplaces or schools as the Spring Festival celebration has come to an end. Trains will likely carry 11.04 million passengers on Wednesday, up from 8.72 million on Tuesday, official data showed. Some 930 extra trains will be put into use to meet the travel demand. Hundreds of millions of Chinese went back to their hometowns to celebrate the Spring Festival. The annual travel rush around the festival, known as "chunyun," often puts the country's transportation system to the test. (Xinhua/Hai Yueliang)

Passengers are seen at the Nanchang Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Bao Gansheng)

Train attendants walk towards their train at the Chongqing West Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)

Passengers walk past a square in front of the Handan Station in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Passengers walk towards their train at the Guilin North Station in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)

Passengers arrive at the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers arrive at the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers arrive at the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers are seen at the waiting lounge of the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Passengers wait for their trains at the waiting lounge of the Chongqing North Railway Station in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)