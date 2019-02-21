Activities held for children to start new semester at kindergarten in Zhejiang

A child picks up a stick of sugar-coated haws during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A teacher makes green soybean tea for children during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children perform dragon dance during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A teacher hands over a cup of green soybean tea to a girl during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A girl waits to taste yuanxiao, glutinous rice flour dumpling with sweetened stuffing, during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Dragon and lion dances are performed by children and their parents during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Teachers make fried prawn crackers for children during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children and their parents perform dragon and lion dances during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children taste dried sweet potatoes during a traditional cultural activity to start the new semester at a local kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)