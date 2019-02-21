At least 45 dead in fire in Bangladesh capital Dhaka

At least 45 people have been killed and scores injured in a fire that ripped through a building in Bangladesh Dhaka Wednesday night, said local media the Daily Star.



The fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. at a chemical warehouse in old Dhaka. The flames then quickly spread to other buildings nearby, a fire service official was quoted as saying on Thursday.



The death toll in the fire could rise, warned the fire officials, who have been working throughout the night to douse the devastating fire.



Numerous people, including women and children, were also injured and admitted to nearby hospitals.

