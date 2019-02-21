Trump, Abe hold phone talks over upcoming U.S.-DPRK summit

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon his arrival at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, near Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2017.(Xinhua)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday had a phone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the upcoming summit between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the White House said.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump and Abe in their phone call reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK and discussed the upcoming Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un, top DPRK leader, at the end of this month.Trump and Abe committed to coordinating closely in advance of the U.S.-DPRK talks, according to the statement."We firmly and closely coordinated our policies in the run-up to the second U.S.- North Korea summit to resolve nuclear, missile and abduction issues," Abe said after the phone talks with Trump.Trump announced on Feb. 8 that his second meeting with Kim would take place in Hanoi of Vietnam on Feb. 27-28.