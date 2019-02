Scenery of cherry blossoms in China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2019 shows cherry blossoms in Pingshan Township of Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 20, 2019 shows a view in Pingshan Township of Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

A bee keeper checks honey production under blooming cheery trees in Duijiang Village of Pingshan Township in Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Xianpu)

A farmer checks bee breeding bases under blooming cheery trees in Duijiang Village of Pingshan Township in Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Luo Dafu)

Farmers maintain bee breeding bases under blooming cheery trees in Duijiang Village of Pingshan Township in Hezhang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Xianpu)