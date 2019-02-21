Snow hits New York

People walk in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man walks a dog in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A woman walks a dog in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man takes photos in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The Manhattan Bridge is seen in the snow in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A girl poses for photos in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Tables and chairs are covered with snow at a commercial center near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man walks a dog in the snow near the Manhattan Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A man takes photos of a dog in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

A woman walks in the snow near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, Feb. 20, 2019. More than 1,000 flights were canceled in airports across the United States Wednesday as a snow storm hit the U.S. East Coast, including major cities of New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)